Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) to Post $1.14 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Post Holdings Inc (NYSE:POST) will report $1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Post’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the lowest is $0.98. Post reported earnings per share of $1.11 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Post will report full year earnings of $4.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $5.48. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $6.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Post.

Get Post alerts:

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.32. Post had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

POST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Post from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Post in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.22.

POST stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.35. 574,295 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,823. Post has a one year low of $94.19 and a one year high of $113.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

In other news, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 14,261 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,511,666.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,674,398. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert V. Vitale sold 15,222 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.38, for a total transaction of $1,649,760.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,430,483.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Post by 245.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,220,000 after purchasing an additional 182,823 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in shares of Post by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,027,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,165,000 after acquiring an additional 154,964 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Post by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 380,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,276,000 after acquiring an additional 115,331 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Post by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,860,000 after acquiring an additional 111,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Post in the 3rd quarter worth $9,865,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, and Active Nutrition segments. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Post (POST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.