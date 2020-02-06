Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $500.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Renewable Energy Group Inc (NASDAQ:REGI) will post $500.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $455.38 million and the highest is $570.00 million. Renewable Energy Group reported sales of $519.76 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full year sales of $2.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $584.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.77 million. Renewable Energy Group had a negative return on equity of 10.10% and a negative net margin of 4.78%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $31.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Renewable Energy Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Renewable Energy Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Shares of REGI stock opened at $27.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.68 and a beta of 1.35. Renewable Energy Group has a 1 year low of $9.90 and a 1 year high of $28.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.43.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 176,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after buying an additional 8,623 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 61,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 11,689 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth $448,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after buying an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Renewable Energy Group by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,810 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc produces cleaner and lower carbon transportation fuels. The company utilizes an integrated production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

