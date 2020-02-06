Zacks: Brokerages Expect First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.49 Million

Brokerages expect First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) to post $27.49 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for First of Long Island’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $27.60 million and the lowest is $27.37 million. First of Long Island reported sales of $27.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First of Long Island will report full-year sales of $111.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $111.10 million to $113.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $115.36 million, with estimates ranging from $113.91 million to $116.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First of Long Island.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). First of Long Island had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The firm had revenue of $27.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.56 million.

Several analysts have commented on FLIC shares. BidaskClub downgraded First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

First of Long Island stock opened at $23.58 on Thursday. First of Long Island has a fifty-two week low of $20.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $623.00 million, a P/E ratio of 14.04 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 7th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.14%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLIC. FMR LLC raised its stake in First of Long Island by 292,187.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 46,750 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in First of Long Island by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,097,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,043,000 after acquiring an additional 7,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in First of Long Island by 1,413.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 83,157 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First of Long Island during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,526,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First of Long Island during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 48.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

Further Reading: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First of Long Island (FLIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.