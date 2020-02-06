Zacks: Brokerages Expect Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $42.51 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) will post sales of $42.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $42.10 million and the highest is $43.10 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) posted sales of $40.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank Co.(MI) will report full-year sales of $174.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $173.20 million to $176.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $181.39 million, with estimates ranging from $180.10 million to $182.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Independent Bank Co.(MI).

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.04. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $46.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.21 million.

A number of research firms recently commented on IBCP. DA Davidson lowered shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stephens raised shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Independent Bank Co.(MI) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) stock opened at $22.46 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.59. Independent Bank Co has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.00%.

In other Independent Bank Co.(MI) news, EVP Robert N. Shuster sold 8,264 shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $185,030.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,590.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 912,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,676,000 after purchasing an additional 25,258 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 29,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 30,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

