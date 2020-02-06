Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $378.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will report $378.91 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $370.00 million and the highest is $390.63 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust posted sales of $235.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.52 billion to $1.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PEB shares. Capital One Financial cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays lowered shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Shares of PEB stock opened at $25.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.23 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.48 and a fifty-two week high of $34.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.52.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.04%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the third quarter valued at $26,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 314.9% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 520.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 35.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $183,000.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

See Also: Quantitative Easing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.