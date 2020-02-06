Zacks: Brokerages Expect Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts expect Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) to post $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s earnings. Transportadora de Gas del Sur posted earnings per share of $1.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 89.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.26 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Transportadora de Gas del Sur.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $185.52 million for the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 40.37%.

TGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Transportadora de Gas del Sur presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of NYSE:TGS opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $989.97 million, a PE ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day moving average is $8.29. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter worth $1,403,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter worth $768,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 126,005 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after purchasing an additional 17,392 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 914.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,502,133 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,157,034 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 2nd quarter worth $5,332,000. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Transportadora de Gas del Sur Company Profile

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

