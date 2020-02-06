Zacks: Brokerages Set $11.25 Price Target for EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY)

EuroDry Ltd (NASDAQ:EDRY) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.
Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $11.25 for the company and are expecting that the company will post ($0.17) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned EuroDry an industry rank of 82 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EDRY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.50 target price on shares of EuroDry in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of EuroDry in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded EuroDry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th.
Shares of NASDAQ:EDRY traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $5.70. 2,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,295. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. EuroDry has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.38 and a beta of -0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.68.
EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.66 million for the quarter. EuroDry had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. Analysts forecast that EuroDry will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.
About EuroDry
EuroDry Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides ocean-going transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains; and minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 15, 2018, it operated a fleet of six vessels, including one Ultramax, two Kamsarmax, and three Panamax drybulk carriers with a cargo capacity of 453,086 deadweight tons.
Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EuroDry (EDRY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for EuroDry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EuroDry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.