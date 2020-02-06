Zacks: Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) Given $3.70 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) has received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $3.70 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Fluent an industry rank of 72 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

FLNT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fluent from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet lowered Fluent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fluent in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Fluent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

In other Fluent news, CEO Ryan Schulke bought 16,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $27,917.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,216,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,267,801.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Alexander Mandel bought 17,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.10 per share, with a total value of $35,817.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,817.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 84,033 shares of company stock valued at $165,078. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fluent by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,795,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,039,000 after purchasing an additional 968,785 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,763,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,488,000 after buying an additional 48,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 9.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 765,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 68,435 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 9.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 376,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 30,928 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fluent by 6.8% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 302,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fluent stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $2.69. The company had a trading volume of 302,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.53 million, a P/E ratio of -134.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average of $2.78. Fluent has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $7.47.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $64.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.60 million. Fluent had a positive return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

