Zebra Technologies (ZBRA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.46 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $247.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.12 and its 200-day moving average is $225.10. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $166.15 and a one year high of $260.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Zebra Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub lowered Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zebra Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zebra Technologies from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.13.

In related news, SVP Stephen Edgar Williams sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.65, for a total transaction of $198,903.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,533.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew K. Ludwick sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total value of $118,505.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,205.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,247 shares of company stock worth $4,667,332 in the last quarter. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers the front line of business in retail/ecommerce, manufacturing, transportation and logistics, healthcare and other industries to achieve a performance edge. With more than 10,000 partners across 100 countries, they deliver industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions that intelligently connect people, assets and data to help our customers make business-critical decisions. Their market-leading solutions elevate the shopping experience, track and manage inventory as well as improve supply chain efficiency and patient care.

