Zegona Communications PLC (LON:ZEG) Declares Dividend of GBX 2

Zegona Communications PLC (LON:ZEG) announced a dividend on Thursday, February 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:ZEG remained flat at $GBX 110 ($1.45) during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 111.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 102.66. The company has a market capitalization of $243.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 44.99, a quick ratio of 39.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. Zegona Communications has a 52 week low of GBX 93 ($1.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 120 ($1.58).

In related news, insider Richard Williams acquired 37,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 94 ($1.24) per share, for a total transaction of £35,046.02 ($46,101.05).

About Zegona Communications

Zegona Communications plc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Northern Spain. It serves approximately 715,000 residential customers and companies. The company is also involved in financing business. Zegona Communications plc was founded in 1995 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

