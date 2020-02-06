ZeuxCoin (ZUC) Reaches One Day Volume of $36,990.00

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded down 11.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 6th. During the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar. One ZeuxCoin token can now be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges including Coinall and Hotbit. ZeuxCoin has a market cap of $1.31 million and $36,990.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00038716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.35 or 0.05869926 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00024890 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.37 or 0.00126399 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00038247 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003116 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZUC is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,999,999 tokens. The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux. ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com. ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp.

ZeuxCoin Token Trading

ZeuxCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Coinall. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

