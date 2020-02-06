Zippie Price Up 16.7% Over Last Week (ZIPT)

Zippie (CURRENCY:ZIPT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 6th. During the last week, Zippie has traded 16.7% higher against the dollar. One Zippie token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bancor Network, YoBit, CoinBene and IDEX. Zippie has a total market cap of $590,405.00 and $6.00 worth of Zippie was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zippie alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.64 or 0.03027703 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010219 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00209806 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00029609 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.96 or 0.00132698 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Zippie Profile

Zippie launched on March 29th, 2018. Zippie’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,196,892 tokens. The Reddit community for Zippie is /r/Zippie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zippie’s official website is zippie.org. Zippie’s official Twitter account is @zippiehq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zippie

Zippie can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, CoinBene and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zippie directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zippie should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zippie using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zippie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zippie and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.