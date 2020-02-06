ZPER 24-Hour Volume Hits $722.00 (ZPR)

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. One ZPER token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid, BitForex, Allbit and Bit-Z. ZPER has a market capitalization of $767,861.00 and $722.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZPER has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZPER alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00005784 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00048978 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.47 or 0.00393991 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010365 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 128.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00024065 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00012536 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001140 BTC.

About ZPER

ZPER (CRYPTO:ZPR) is a token. ZPER’s total supply is 2,050,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,318,902,816 tokens. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io.

Buying and Selling ZPER

ZPER can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, BitForex, Coinsuper, Allbit, Liquid and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZPER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZPER Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZPER and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.