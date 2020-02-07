-$0.02 EPS Expected for Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.00. Limelight Networks posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full-year earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Limelight Networks.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $60.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.79 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Limelight Networks to $4.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Limelight Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Limelight Networks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 176,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 8,475 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 44.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 8,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Limelight Networks by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. 76.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LLNW stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,836,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.62 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day moving average of $3.67. Limelight Networks has a fifty-two week low of $2.20 and a fifty-two week high of $5.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

