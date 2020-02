-$0.03 EPS Expected for Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPE) will announce ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Ampio Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Ampio Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Ampio Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ampio Pharmaceuticals.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

AMPE traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.71. 667,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,414,661. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.26 and a 1 year high of $1.31.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for the treatment of prevalent inflammatory conditions in the United States. The company is developing compounds that decrease inflammation by inhibiting specific pro-inflammatory compounds. Its product pipeline includes Ampion, an intra-articular injection for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee.

