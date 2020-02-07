$0.22 EPS Expected for First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) will report $0.22 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.21. First Financial Northwest reported earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.04. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Northwest.

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 million. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 16.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Northwest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

NASDAQ FFNW traded down $0.22 on Friday, reaching $14.89. 9,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,652. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $153.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.21. First Financial Northwest has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $17.24.

In other First Financial Northwest news, CEO Joseph W. Kiley III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $45,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,180.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFNW. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Northwest during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in First Financial Northwest by 11.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,302 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in First Financial Northwest by 13.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in First Financial Northwest by 2,387.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 19,102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Financial Northwest by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 70,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. 44.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc operates as the holding company for First Financial Northwest Bank that provides commercial banking services in Washington. The company offers a range of deposit products, including noninterest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, statement savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

