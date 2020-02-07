-$0.27 EPS Expected for Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) will post ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Camping World’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Camping World reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Camping World will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to ($0.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $1.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Camping World.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Camping World had a negative net margin of 1.27% and a negative return on equity of 14,187.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CWH shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Camping World from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Northcoast Research upgraded Camping World from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Camping World by 9.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 26,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Camping World by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,125,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,395,000 after purchasing an additional 42,828 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,206,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in Camping World by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 18,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.07% of the company’s stock.

CWH stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.42. The stock had a trading volume of 224,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,863. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.52. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 3.28. Camping World has a 52-week low of $7.12 and a 52-week high of $16.96.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

