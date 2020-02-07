$0.27 EPS Expected for First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.27 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Commonwealth Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. First Commonwealth Financial posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Commonwealth Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.14. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Commonwealth Financial.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $91.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.27 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 25.64% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

First Commonwealth Financial stock opened at $14.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $14.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. First Commonwealth Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCF. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,249,423 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 91.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 99,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 47,474 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 275,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,658,000 after acquiring an additional 57,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Further Reading: Derivative

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Commonwealth Financial (FCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.