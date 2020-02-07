$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Hoegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hoegh LNG Partners’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.30. Hoegh LNG Partners reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Hoegh LNG Partners will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Hoegh LNG Partners.

Get Hoegh LNG Partners alerts:

Hoegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $36.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.93 million. Hoegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 34.64% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

HMLP has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup lowered Hoegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays set a $17.00 target price on Hoegh LNG Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, DNB Markets raised Hoegh LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMLP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,284 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $403,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,489 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hoegh LNG Partners by 71.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,488 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.67% of the company’s stock.

HMLP stock traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,587. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Hoegh LNG Partners has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $19.98. The stock has a market cap of $462.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.72%. Hoegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 96.70%.

Hoegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP focuses on owning, operating, and acquiring floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, and other LNG infrastructure assets under long-term charters. The company also offers ship management services. As of March 31, 2018, it had a fleet of five FSRUs.

Further Reading: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hoegh LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoegh LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.