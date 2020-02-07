-$0.47 EPS Expected for Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.47) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.59) and the highest is ($0.38). Syros Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.54) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.88) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.93) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($1.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.01. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,115.38% and a negative return on equity of 84.49%. The company had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their target price on Syros Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.89.

In other news, insider Jeremy P. Springhorn purchased 9,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.99 per share, for a total transaction of $49,296.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 24,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,146.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYRS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 22,658 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 331,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 25,192 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,667,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,698,000 after buying an additional 656,735 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,765,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,344,000 after buying an additional 863,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,633,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,099,000 after buying an additional 1,646,010 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.20. 15,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,697. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $11.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.68. The company has a market capitalization of $327.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 1.58.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; SY-1365, a selective cyclin-dependent kinase 7 (CDK7) inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian and breast cancer; and SY-5609, a CDK7 inhibitor, which is in preclinical studies to treat oncology patients.

