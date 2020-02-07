$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) to report earnings per share of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Medpace’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.76 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.74. Medpace reported earnings of $0.76 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Medpace will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $2.93. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.17 to $3.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Medpace.

Get Medpace alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MEDP. SunTrust Banks cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Medpace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.50.

In other news, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,180,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,736. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Medpace during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,921,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 495.0% in the 4th quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 38,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 32,149 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,590,000 after acquiring an additional 4,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MEDP traded down $1.88 on Friday, reaching $93.10. The stock had a trading volume of 17,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,768. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.83. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Medpace has a 1-year low of $50.14 and a 1-year high of $96.80.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medpace (MEDP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.