$123.22 Million in Sales Expected for Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG) to report $123.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $123.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $122.82 million. Chegg posted sales of $95.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Chegg will report full-year sales of $408.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $408.00 million to $409.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $520.80 million, with estimates ranging from $519.30 million to $523.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Chegg had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a positive return on equity of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $94.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CHGG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Chegg from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Chegg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

Shares of CHGG opened at $42.85 on Friday. Chegg has a 52-week low of $28.29 and a 52-week high of $48.22. The company has a quick ratio of 9.50, a current ratio of 9.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a PE ratio of -357.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, insider Michael A. Osier sold 6,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.26, for a total transaction of $246,189.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total transaction of $5,490,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,322,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,012,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 782,197 shares of company stock worth $30,669,148. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHGG. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Chegg by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,990 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,384,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,407,000 after buying an additional 50,191 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 206,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 74,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Chegg by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 167,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after buying an additional 13,643 shares during the period.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include digital products and services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

