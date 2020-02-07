160,717 Shares in Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) Bought by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 160,717 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned approximately 0.23% of Prosperity Bancshares at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Prosperity Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Kevin J. Hanigan purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.24 per share, with a total value of $207,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $82.00 price objective on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Prosperity Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $75.50 price objective on Prosperity Bancshares and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prosperity Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.93.

NYSE:PB traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.49. 2,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.41. Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.85 and a 1 year high of $75.36.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.22. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business had revenue of $267.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.69 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.65%.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial mortgage and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural real estate, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; and consumer durables and home equity loans.

