17,600 Shares in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Acquired by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,292,202 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,154,000 after acquiring an additional 123,424 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 730,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,426,000 after acquiring an additional 66,989 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 667,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,032,000 after acquiring an additional 113,663 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 379,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,408,000 after acquiring an additional 164,124 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 263,222 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,076,000 after acquiring an additional 64,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Seattle Genetics news, Director Marc E. Lippman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $4,053,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.09, for a total value of $3,354,500.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 179,444 shares of company stock worth $18,287,725. Corporate insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America started coverage on Seattle Genetics in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Seattle Genetics from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim cut Seattle Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Seattle Genetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.18.

Shares of Seattle Genetics stock opened at $113.55 on Friday. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.90 and a fifty-two week high of $122.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of -60.72 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.86.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

