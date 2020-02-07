1,820 Shares in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) Acquired by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,081,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MKL. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new position in Markel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Markel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Markel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Markel by 52.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Markel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 75.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Markel from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,250.00 to $1,325.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,136.50.

In other Markel news, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 502 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,152.56, for a total transaction of $578,585.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,171,830.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Steven A. Markel sold 250 shares of Markel stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total transaction of $281,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,837,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,732,036 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MKL opened at $1,292.00 on Friday. Markel Co. has a twelve month low of $950.16 and a twelve month high of $1,301.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1,166.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,148.30.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $36.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $29.19. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Markel had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 5.61%. On average, research analysts forecast that Markel Co. will post 39.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

