1irstcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $51.05 Million (FST)

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. During the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $51.05 million and approximately $97,697.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin token can now be bought for about $1.28 or 0.00013096 BTC on exchanges including Token Store, Instant Bitex and Crex24.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00018707 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 76% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00210678 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006523 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000070 BTC.

1irstcoin Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,866,172 tokens. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin.

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Instant Bitex and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

