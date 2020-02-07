$2.20 EPS Expected for AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) to report $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AbbVie’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.17 and the highest is $2.22. AbbVie posted earnings of $1.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, February 7th.

On average, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full-year earnings of $8.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.90 to $8.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.22 to $9.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 155.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.13.

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $5.11 on Friday, reaching $92.29. 19,025,870 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,336,925. The company has a market cap of $128.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.34. AbbVie has a 1 year low of $62.66 and a 1 year high of $91.99.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 106.1% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

