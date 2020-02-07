20,500 Shares in BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOOO. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in BRP by 700.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after purchasing an additional 573,296 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of BRP by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,573,000 after buying an additional 182,448 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BRP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $726,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in BRP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in BRP by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DOOO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded BRP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BRP in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.69.

NASDAQ:DOOO traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.73. The stock had a trading volume of 158,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,083. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.79. BRP Inc has a one year low of $26.34 and a one year high of $53.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.94.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 27th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. BRP had a negative return on equity of 73.58% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Research analysts predict that BRP Inc will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.076 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.03%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

