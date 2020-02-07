23,600 Shares in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Bought by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VMC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 7.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,342,365 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $807,980,000 after buying an additional 359,514 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $41,066,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4,951.5% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 204,384 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,911,000 after purchasing an additional 200,338 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the third quarter valued at $16,667,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 546.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 120,669 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,250,000 after purchasing an additional 102,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Vulcan Materials news, insider Fehlberg Barry 1,000,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.64, for a total transaction of $90,431.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock opened at $146.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.15 and a 200-day moving average of $142.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.93. Vulcan Materials has a 52-week low of $100.50 and a 52-week high of $152.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.76.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregates, asphalt mix, and ready-mixed concrete primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stone, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services for use in the construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

