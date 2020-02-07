$261.85 Million in Sales Expected for Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) will announce $261.85 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Crocs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $262.00 million and the lowest is $261.70 million. Crocs posted sales of $215.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crocs will report full-year sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Crocs.

CROX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. CL King restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research note on Friday, December 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut shares of Crocs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Crocs in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CROX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 4,006.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 1,302.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,628 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Crocs by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period.

CROX opened at $39.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.53. Crocs has a 52-week low of $17.52 and a 52-week high of $43.79.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. It offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, flips and slides, shoes, and boots under the Crocs brand name.

