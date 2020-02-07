26,407 Shares in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Purchased by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 26,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 64.6% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:LAMR opened at $94.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 1.00. Lamar Advertising Co has a 1-year low of $73.86 and a 1-year high of $95.77.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.91 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lamar Advertising Co will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LAMR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub lowered Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

About Lamar Advertising

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

