2,687,823 Shares in Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) Acquired by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,687,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $8,494,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. owned approximately 1.03% of Plug Power as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Plug Power by 8.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,247,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,557,000 after acquiring an additional 922,937 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Plug Power by 56.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,316,548 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 836,970 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the second quarter worth about $2,800,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in Plug Power by 22.5% during the third quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 5,894,797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,688 shares during the last quarter. 32.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PLUG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,626,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,665,389. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 1.49. Plug Power Inc has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $4.53.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 47.21% and a negative return on equity of 6,429.00%. The business had revenue of $56.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Plug Power from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a research report on Monday, November 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

In related news, VP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 146,295 shares in the company, valued at $512,032.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Martin Daniel Hull sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 33,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 234,999 shares of company stock worth $915,996. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

