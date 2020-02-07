28,100 Shares in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Acquired by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,537,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,340,000 after purchasing an additional 109,126 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,001,157 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $241,353,000 after purchasing an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 596,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,006,000 after purchasing an additional 40,844 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 443,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,024,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 224,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,833,000 after purchasing an additional 46,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALNY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $176.00 target price (up from $159.00) on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.28.

In related news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 41,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total value of $4,830,054.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,186.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $882,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,070 shares in the company, valued at $427,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,778 shares of company stock worth $15,342,228. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ALNY stock opened at $121.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.28 and its 200 day moving average is $96.40. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.81 and a twelve month high of $125.73. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.21) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.45 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.88% and a negative net margin of 485.73%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 241.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.82) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

