28,939 Shares in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Acquired by Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TFC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,343,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,678,000. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,537,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $178,225,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,487,000. Institutional investors own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.71.

In other news, CEO Kelly S. King sold 201,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.22, for a total transaction of $10,941,921.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 8,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total value of $471,042.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $662,039.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 225,327 shares of company stock worth $12,227,882 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $54.18 on Friday. Truist Financial Corporation has a one year low of $44.51 and a one year high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

