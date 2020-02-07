28,949 Shares in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Acquired by Spreng Capital Management Inc.

Spreng Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 28,949 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $4,186,000. Walt Disney comprises about 3.9% of Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1,052.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 25,999 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after acquiring an additional 23,744 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. now owns 140,100 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $18,258,000 after acquiring an additional 71,300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,620,674 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $341,526,000 after acquiring an additional 11,718 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 47,347 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 19,426 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,169,044 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $412,990,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on DIS shares. Argus upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.36.

DIS traded down $1.68 on Friday, reaching $141.02. The stock had a trading volume of 10,926,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,844,871. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $107.32 and a fifty-two week high of $153.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $143.60 and a 200-day moving average of $139.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $254.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is presently 30.50%.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,617 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.20, for a total value of $642,686.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,897,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total value of $454,056.98. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,875 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,627. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.