33,100 Shares in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) Bought by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Crowdstrike by 155.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,050,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,542,000 after buying an additional 1,247,169 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Crowdstrike in the 2nd quarter worth $85,696,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Crowdstrike in the 2nd quarter worth $38,293,000. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in Crowdstrike in the 4th quarter worth $10,802,000. Finally, Selz Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Crowdstrike by 193.5% in the 4th quarter. Selz Capital LLC now owns 182,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the period. 35.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRWD stock traded up $0.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.10. 1,054,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,121,161. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $44.58 and a 12-month high of $101.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.22.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.79 million. Crowdstrike’s quarterly revenue was up 88.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 2,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $146,546.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.41, for a total value of $1,128,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,004,694 shares of company stock worth $415,232,337.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Crowdstrike from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Crowdstrike from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Crowdstrike from $103.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crowdstrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Crowdstrike in a report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crowdstrike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.10.

