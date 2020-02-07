34,600 Shares in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) Acquired by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 34,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Qorvo in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Qorvo by 475.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Qorvo by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Qorvo news, Director David H. Y. Ho sold 10,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $1,089,665.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,793.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $199,821.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,665 shares in the company, valued at $4,976,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 20,308 shares of company stock worth $2,121,779. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QRVO. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cfra upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.11.

Shares of QRVO opened at $106.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.24. Qorvo Inc has a 1-year low of $58.52 and a 1-year high of $122.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qorvo Inc will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

