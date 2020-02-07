3DCoin Hits Market Cap of $471,486.00 (3DC)

3DCoin (CURRENCY:3DC) traded 77.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 7th. One 3DCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0067 or 0.00000069 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and Crex24. During the last week, 3DCoin has traded up 26.5% against the U.S. dollar. 3DCoin has a total market cap of $471,486.00 and approximately $19.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get 3DCoin alerts:

Auxilium (AUX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000329 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000056 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About 3DCoin

3DCoin (3DC) is a coin. 3DCoin’s total supply is 76,277,498 coins and its circulating supply is 69,987,804 coins. 3DCoin’s official website is www.3dcoin.io. 3DCoin’s official Twitter account is @

. The official message board for 3DCoin is medium.com/@Districts_io. The Reddit community for 3DCoin is /r/3dcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

3DCoin Coin Trading

3DCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 3DCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 3DCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 3DCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 3DCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 3DCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.