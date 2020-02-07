$4.12 Billion in Sales Expected for Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) will report $4.12 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cenovus Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.00 billion to $4.24 billion. Cenovus Energy posted sales of $3.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will report full year sales of $15.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.15 billion to $16.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $15.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.70 billion to $17.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cenovus Energy.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. AltaCorp Capital raised Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TheStreet raised Cenovus Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cenovus Energy from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. CIBC set a $16.00 price target on Cenovus Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.42.

Shares of CVE stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12. Cenovus Energy has a 1 year low of $7.23 and a 1 year high of $10.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.12. The firm has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 22,323,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,938 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,168,528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $142,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,641 shares during the period. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 150.3% in the 4th quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,501,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,257,000 after acquiring an additional 901,500 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,611,000. Finally, Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in Cenovus Energy by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,003,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,571,000 after acquiring an additional 613,847 shares during the period. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

