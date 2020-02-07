$493.35 Million in Sales Expected for AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) will announce sales of $493.35 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for AmeriCold Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $483.10 million to $499.49 million. AmeriCold Realty Trust reported sales of $415.82 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that AmeriCold Realty Trust will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover AmeriCold Realty Trust.

Get AmeriCold Realty Trust alerts:

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.17). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.36% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $466.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis.

COLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank lowered AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

NYSE COLD opened at $34.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.14, a P/E/G ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a one year low of $27.96 and a one year high of $40.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.80%.

In related news, EVP James Andrew Harron sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $47,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,757.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 136.5% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust by 59.7% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AmeriCold Realty Trust (COLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeriCold Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.