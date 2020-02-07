4NEW Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4,315.00 (KWATT)

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 10.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 7th. During the last week, 4NEW has traded up 28.9% against the US dollar. 4NEW has a market capitalization of $22,385.00 and approximately $4,315.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 4NEW token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Hotbit, LATOKEN and Cobinhood.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.43 or 0.03013270 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010217 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00219159 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00033663 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00129643 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

4NEW Profile

4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 tokens. 4NEW’s official website is 4new.io. The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

4NEW Token Trading

4NEW can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, Exrates, IDEX, BitForex, Hotbit and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 4NEW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

