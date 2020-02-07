$5.65 Million in Sales Expected for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp (NYSE:CHMI) will post sales of $5.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.00 million and the lowest is $5.28 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment reported sales of $6.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will report full-year sales of $24.31 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.76 million to $25.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $22.41 million, with estimates ranging from $20.18 million to $25.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CHMI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.63.

Shares of NYSE:CHMI opened at $15.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.05. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The company has a market cap of $271.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 0.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.26%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.11%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

