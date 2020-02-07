5,292 Shares in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Acquired by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 1.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Biegel & Waller LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 2.9% during the third quarter. Biegel & Waller LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.8% during the third quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total value of $289,626.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,592,964.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $682,680.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,400.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,574 shares of company stock worth $1,043,846. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AMT opened at $237.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $231.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.24, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. American Tower Corp has a 1-year low of $169.83 and a 1-year high of $242.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. American Tower’s payout ratio is 50.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 target price (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.36.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Read More: Economic Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.