56,970 Shares in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Bought by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 56,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,223,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Stryker by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Stryker in the third quarter worth about $43,000. 73.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $207.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.45.

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $216.76. The stock had a trading volume of 155,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,608,845. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $81.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.71. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $223.45.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.575 dividend. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 27.85%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

