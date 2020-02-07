634,293 Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Purchased by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 634,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,038,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned approximately 0.55% of Builders FirstSource at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLDR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 418,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,575,000 after acquiring an additional 187,398 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after purchasing an additional 147,779 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,782,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 516,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,624,000 after purchasing an additional 133,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 157.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 159,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 97,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.94. 87,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 987,935. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.85. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $27.58.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Stephens upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.73.

Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

