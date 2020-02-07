$72.95 Million in Sales Expected for Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Cryolife Inc (NYSE:CRY) will post sales of $72.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cryolife’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $74.40 million and the lowest is $71.50 million. Cryolife posted sales of $67.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Cryolife will report full-year sales of $278.00 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $301.10 million, with estimates ranging from $298.30 million to $303.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cryolife.

Get Cryolife alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on CRY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Cryolife in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Cryolife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cryolife from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cryolife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Shares of CRY opened at $30.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3,025.00, a PEG ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 0.67. Cryolife has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

In other news, Director Ronald D. Mccall sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.56, for a total value of $98,240.00. Also, CEO James P. Mackin acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.47 per share, for a total transaction of $117,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 225,731 shares in the company, valued at $5,297,906.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,837 shares of company stock worth $536,927 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRY. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Cryolife by 357.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cryolife in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryolife in the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cryolife in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Cryolife in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cryolife Company Profile

CryoLife, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues for use in cardiac and vascular surgeries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Medical Devices and Preservation Services. It offers BioGlue, an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X mechanical heart valves for aortic and mitral indications; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch for use in cardiac and vascular repairing activities; and PerClot, an absorbable powdered hemostat for use in surgical procedures, including cardiac, vascular, orthopedic, neurological, gynecological, ENT, and trauma surgeries.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cryolife (CRY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cryolife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryolife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.