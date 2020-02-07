829 Shares in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Acquired by Atticus Wealth Management LLC

Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 829 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $33,000. BigSur Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,475.97 on Friday. Alphabet Inc has a twelve month low of $1,027.03 and a twelve month high of $1,500.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,414.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,285.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,014.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.77 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GOOGL. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,625.00 price target (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price target (up from $1,500.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price target on Alphabet from $1,525.00 to $1,460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price target (up from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,517.30.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

