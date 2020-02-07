959,651 Shares in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Acquired by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 959,651 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,103,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned about 0.07% of Medtronic as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at $167,466,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 155.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,190,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $129,292,000 after purchasing an additional 725,146 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,765,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $868,534,000 after purchasing an additional 647,278 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,149,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $130,441,000 after purchasing an additional 612,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,125,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $556,683,000 after purchasing an additional 545,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

MDT stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.33. 650,112 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,121,854. The company has a market cap of $161.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.78, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.60. Medtronic PLC has a 52-week low of $82.77 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The medical technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Guggenheim upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Medtronic from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.59.

In other Medtronic news, Director Richard H. Anderson acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.13 per share, with a total value of $555,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael J. Coyle sold 2,102 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.77, for a total value of $230,736.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,764,312.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Recommended Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.