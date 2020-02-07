99,394 Shares in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Bought by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 99,394 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned about 0.20% of Haemonetics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Haemonetics during the 3rd quarter worth $4,861,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Haemonetics by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 159,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $20,139,000 after buying an additional 52,867 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in Haemonetics by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 178,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $22,576,000 after buying an additional 12,360 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Haemonetics by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 595,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $75,170,000 after buying an additional 16,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth $3,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Said Bolorforosh sold 339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total transaction of $40,093.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald G. Gelbman sold 16,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $2,001,668.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HAE shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $142.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Shares of Haemonetics stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.80. The stock had a trading volume of 1,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,589. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.33, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.39. Haemonetics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.24 and a fifty-two week high of $140.36.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.40 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 7.98%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

