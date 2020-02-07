A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.08, Bloomberg Earnings reports. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter.

AMRK traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.60. 58 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,333. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.30 and a 200 day moving average of $10.99. A-Mark Precious Metals has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.80 million, a P/E ratio of 73.67 and a beta of -0.03.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company worldwide. The company offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints.

